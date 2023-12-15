Jimbo Fisher Trashes Playoff Committee In Hilarious Fashion After Florida State Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Jimbo Fisher isn’t happy Florida State didn’t make the College Football Playoff.

The 13-0 Seminoles were snubbed in favor of 12-1 Alabama because FSU QB Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury late in the season. Despite winning the ACC and not losing a game, the committee still opted to choose a one-loss SEC team.

There’s been a fiery response within the college football world, and for good reason. People are in a state of shock that an undefeated P5 champion was left out.

Jimbo Fisher, who won a national title with FSU, is also stunned by the decision, and he’s not keeping his opinion a secret.

Jimbo Fisher slams CFP committee for leaving out Florida State.

“We’ve taken football and turned it into ice skating. It’s wrong,” the former Seminoles coach told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Football is about what happens between the white lines. We’ve set it back because of opinions not based on truth. It’s not ice skating. It’s not (subjective) judgements. We are messing with the game,” Fisher further told the outlet.

Ice skating, folks. The fired Texas A&M coach unleashed one of the best low-key insults since the Florida State debacle unfolded.

Football is supposed to be a violent sport where the cream rises to the top. Figure skating is a finesse sport (is it even a sport) where corrupt judges can flip a switch and throw the results.

It’s honestly one of the funniest reactions we’ve seen so far, and there have been plenty of humorous ones.

I’m sure more reactions will continue to roll in, but for now, Jimbo definitely gave fans one of the best comments so far. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.