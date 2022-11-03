Wisconsin Coach Makes Potentially Concerning Comment On His Future

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh and Jim Leonhard have apparently not met to discuss the future of the program.

Leonhard and the Badgers face Maryland this weekend in Madison, and it’ll be the fourth game he’s coached since Paul Chryst was fired.

Why hasn’t Chris McIntosh met with Jim Leonhard?

With the entire fanbase behind him and improved play on the field, many believe Leonhard is a lock to have the interim tag removed.

However, the young coach informed the media Thursday that he hasn’t even met yet with McIntosh to discuss the situation.

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard says he hasn't had an opportunity to talk to the athletic director yet and share his vision: "Looking forward to when the time is right to sit down with Chris McIntosh and kind of show him what I think this place can be and should be." — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 3, 2022

It’s a shade weird that Leonhard has been the interim head coach for an extended period of time, but he hasn’t had a meeting with Chris McIntosh yet about the future.

That should have been right at the top of McIntosh’s list as soon as he named Leonhard the interim head coach of the Badgers.

Even if you choose to go a different direction, why not have that conversation early?

Now, there’s four games left in the season and we’re still apparently waiting on McIntosh to Jim Leonhard to figure out what’s going to happen.

That’s more than a little concerning. The sooner Leonhard can be named the starting coach, the better. There’s a recruiting class to keep together and more players that need to be added.

Jim Leonhard still having the interim tag makes all that more difficult. Chris McIntosh is smart enough to know that, and if he doesn’t, he’s in over his head.

Leonhard appears to be the guy, and the sooner it’s cemented into place, the better.