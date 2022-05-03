Jim Irsay Thinks Matt Ryan Could Be In Indianapolis For 3-4 Years

Colts owner Jim Irsay is very excited to have Matt Ryan as his team’s quarterback. One year watching Carson Wentz might’ve enhanced that, but it doesn’t change the fact that Irsay sees success in the future for Indianapolis.

Irsay said Monday that he doesn’t expect this to be a one-year cameo for Ryan like it was for Philip Rivers, but perhaps a three to four-year stay for the 2016 NFL MVP.

“Matt is different than Philip, this is definitely different than that,” Irsay said. “It’s not drafting Andrew Luck, but it’s different than Philip. We knew Philip was going to be a one-year sort of thing and we view this as very possibly a three-year thing. Who knows. It’s hard to put a number on it.”

Irsay is certainly no stranger to welcoming new quarterbacks into the fold, as it’s been a revolving door at the position since Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2019. Ryan, 36, might not represent the long-term future for Indianapolis, but does bring a winning pedigree with him.

In 14 seasons with the Falcons, Ryan went 120-102 as starter, with his lone Super Bowl appearance coming in 2017.

“I can’t say enough about Matt Ryan,” Irsay said. “There’s no way I can sit here and explain to you, unless you look at [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and [coach] Frank [Reich] and different people in this organization eyes and see the difference that goes on right now because of Matt Ryan being in this building. His professionalism, his stature still at 36 and coming in here and we really are fortunate.”

