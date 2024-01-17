Colts Owner Jim Irsay Reportedly Found Unresponsive After Apparent Overdose In December, According To Police

Videos by OutKick

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly found unresponsive in bed by police in December with authorities pointing to a suspected overdose as the reason why.

According to TMZ, which obtained police documents, cops made their way to Irsay’s home at around 4:30 AM on December 8 after someone found him “unconscious on a bathroom floor with a blue skin tone.” The report also noted he was “unresponsive” and “cold to the touch.”

Jim Irsay was reportedly found unresponsive in his home in December. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

When the police arrived at Irsay’s Carmel residence, he had been moved to a bed where he was found struggling to breathe along with a weak pulse. The report states that police administered one dosage of Narcan in an attempt to wake him, which is a common tactic used to revive people who had potentially overdosed on opiates.

“At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival,” police documents reportedly noted. Police classified the incident in the documents as both “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.” He was eventually taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The Colts provided a statement to Fox News in which they did not deny the TMZ report:

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness. We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected,” the team stated.

This report about Irsay being found unresponsive in his home comes shortly after the Colts’ January 9 announcement that the 64-year-old had been dealing with a “severe respiratory illness.” Irsay had not been seen around the team in the weeks following the December incident.

Irsay has been the owner, chairman, and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts since 1997.