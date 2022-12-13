Jim Irsay Rocks Out Singing Pink Floyd

Jim Irsay has some pipes on him.

The Indianapolis Colts owner is well-known for his love of music, and owns a large guitar collection. The man loves his tunes and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Well, he gave fans a free show over the weekend in San Francisco while touring with his guitar collection, according to Forbes. He rocked out to Pink Floyd’s hit “Comfortably Numb” during an event for people to check out his guitar collection at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Check out Irsay diving straight into the music below.

Jim Irsay singing Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb while Kenny Wayne Shepherd plays David Gilmour’s Black Strat. pic.twitter.com/EwAVZ0lIP8 — brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) December 11, 2022

You can tell Jim Irsay was absolutely vibing on the stage. That wasn’t an act. He was all in on singing some Pink Floyd.

What a life to be living. You’re running an NFL team by day and rocking out to a classic Pink Floyd song at night.

What more could you ever want?

This certainly isn’t the first time Irsay has busted out a guitar to entertain people. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he filmed a video of himself crushing it on a guitar for people to enjoy.

Again, the man loves music and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Props to Irsay for never being afraid to show off his love for music. Authenticity is becoming increasingly rare these days, and it’s great to see somebody dive head first into something they’re passionate about.