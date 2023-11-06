Jim Irsay Breaks Down In Locker Room To Meek Mill Song After Win

Videos by OutKick

Jim Irsay was feeling himself after the Colts beat the Panthers.

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-5 after earning a 27-13 win over Bryce Young and the Panthers Sunday. While the Colts are still in a deep hole, a win in their next game gets them to .500 with seven games left. There’s certainly still plenty of time left.

Yet, Irsay clearly understood the stakes because he cut loose in the locker room to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” after the monster win.

Check out the awesome video below, and shoot me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. – Meek Mill (and also me) 🏈🕺 pic.twitter.com/itIc8xcNF0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 6, 2023

Jim Irsay celebrates the Colts beating the Panthers.

That’s pure passion and energy. There’s no other way to put it. You can’t fake that kind of energy. You either have it or you don’t, and Irsay was overflowing with passion after the monster win.

It’s hard to imagine anyone would be overly happy about being 4-5 but it damn sure beats sitting at 3-6.

The Colts had also lost three straight going into the game against the Carolina Panthers. The team had been on a monster skid, and it looked like the season was ready to go completely off the rails. Then, the squad stepped up and handled Bryce Young and the Colts with ease.

The season isn’t a bust just yet, and Jim Irsay was VIBING in the locker as his team lives to fight another day.

The Colts improved to 4-5 after beating the Panthers, and Jim Irsay celebrated in awesome fashion in the locker room. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Football is an emotional sport, and Jim Irsay isn’t afraid to get down after the win with the cameras rolling. That’s the kind of reaction after a win fans love to see.