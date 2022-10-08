Jim Irsay may be the only person in the entire world who found the Colts’ Thursday night win over the Broncos to be beautiful. In reality, it very well may have been the worst game of all-time.

Indianapolis rolled into Denver and played to a 12-9 overtime win. Neither team scored a touchdown, neither team had a running back go over 65 yards and both quarterbacks threw two interceptions.

It was ugly. It was not beautiful.

However, Irsay chose to find the good in the victory. His way of doing so, however, was strange.

Jim Irsay was needlessly thirsty on Twitter.

On Friday afternoon, almost 20 hours after the game was officially over, Irsay tweeted the following:

The win last night…was as beautiful as Raquel Welch❤️🏈🤩✌️ pic.twitter.com/PFNPqrND9d — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 7, 2022

It is one of the wildest tweets in history and there is a lot to breakdown:

What is Irsay’s point??? Why did he decide to tweet it out when he did??? The image is uncropped and includes the comments, retweets and likes section from another unknown post that he took the image from. It was an absolutely terrible football game that no one enjoyed watching, but Irsay is calling it beautiful. To call the game beautiful, Irsay used a picture of Raquel Welch— who was and is attractive. But she is currently 82 (!!) years old. What was the expected outcome??? Not only did he use a picture of Raquel Welch, he used a picture of her as a nun. Huh???

Absolutely none of it makes any sense. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

You cannot point to any single part of Irsay’s tweet and provide a logical justification as to why it is the way that it is. Sure, winning is beautiful. Especially if you are the owner of the team that won.

But to say that an extremely ugly win is as beautiful as a famously beautiful women doesn’t add up. Unless Irsay is calling her ugly? Except he uses the heart emoji, so he’s not.

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!