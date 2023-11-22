Jim Irsay Says He Was Arrested In 2014 Because He’s A White Billionaire

Videos by OutKick

Colts owner Jim Irsay believes he was arrested for one very simple reason:

He’s a rich white man.

Irsay was arrested in 2014 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. The Colts owner had oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam in his system at the time of the arrest, according to the toxicology report. He later pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to ESPN.

However, Irsay thinks if he wasn’t a white billionaire, he wouldn’t have been arrested at all.

Jim Irsay cites being rich and white for why he was arrested.

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire. If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not,” Irsay said on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” according to NBC sports.

The Indianapolis Colts owner further added, “I don’t care what it sounds like. It’s the truth. You know, Andrea [Kremer], I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know the truth.”

Jim Irsay also said he’s been to rehab 15 times, and once nearly died from an overdose. Now, he’s coming up with an incredible spin.

Irsay needs a reality check.

I hate to break it to Jim Irsay, who should certainly already know this, but cops aren’t letting anyone slide if they pull them over and believe them to be under the influence.

There might have been a time in America when police played a bit looser with DUI stops, but those days ended decades ago. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is treated incredibly seriously across the country.

While punishments vary state-to-state, there’s nowhere in America to my knowledge where you can be pulled over under the influence and just be cut loose like it’s not a big deal. Your race and net worth don’t matter. Police aren’t checking bank statements before making a DUI arrest.

I don’t care who you are, when you make a mistake, you step up and take responsibility. You don’t play the victim card by citing race and net worth. Irsay’s excuse is even worse considering Uber was available in 2014, and even if it wasn’t, he’s a billionaire. He can afford a team of drivers if he wants.

Let me know what you think of Irsay's narrative at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.