Jim Harbaugh’s Top 15 Quotes From Michigan’s National Championship, 15-0 Weekend

HOUSTON – The college football world, the Michigan Nation, the NFL and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s family await the decision of Harbaugh.

Will he stay at Michigan. Or will he go to the NFL?

But before we move forward with that, let’s look at the “glorious” weekend that was, to use Harbaugh’s word. No. 1 Michigan became the first Big Ten team to win 15 games in a season as it beat No. 2 Washington, 34-13, Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Maize & Blue Wolverines won their first national title since 1997.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (center) celebrates the Wolverines’ national championship win over Washington Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9). (Getty Images).

15 Jim Harbaugh Quotes For Michigan’s 15-0 Title Season

So, for every Michigan win, here is one memorable quote from Jim Harbaugh in chronological order from Saturday through Tuesday.

1.) “Yeah, there’s a calendar. I’ll gladly talk about the future next week. And I hope to have one. How about that? A future? I hope to have one, yes. Thank you.” … To a question on if his future will be in the NFL or at Michigan on Saturday.

2.) “There used to be a saying by old coaches. My dad (Jack Harbaugh) used it. ‘Hey, we’re all robbing the same train here.’ Coaches, administrators, media, TV, conferences the NCAA, and the ones who are getting a very small piece are the players.” … To a question on state of college football on Saturday.

3.) “We allow ourselves to evolve into a pack of wolves. That’s what we want to channel. Probably nature’s greatest fighting unit. They’re like the perfect fighting unit to me – a pack of wolves. You see them gathered together before the fight. You see them going together to the fight. You seem them together at the fight. You see them celebrating after the fight. The gathering is the main thing.” … To a question Sunday about pregame video sessions.

4.) “The off-the-field issues – we’re innocent, and we stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. And these players are innocent. Overcome that? I wasn’t that hard because we knew we were innocent.” … To a question Monday about overcoming distractions of NCAA investigations during season after the win.

IS JIM HARBAUGH THAT INNOCENT?

5.) “I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next? What’s the future?” … To a question Monday about his next goal being to win a Super Bowl.

Michigan Coach Will Be Getting Tattoo With 15-0 And M On It

6.) “I did say to my players I’d get a tattoo, if we go 15-0. It’s 15-0. And then an ‘M,’ too. An ‘M’ that’s maize and blue. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals. Can’t tell you what that means to us that we reached 1,000 wins this year (1,004 presently). Definitely going to include that in the tattoo. Thousand wins. That’s the most of any football anywhere. To reach 1,000 wins and win the national championship in the same year, man, doesn’t get much better than that. I would really ask you, who could possibly have it better than us? NOBODY.” … To tattoo a question that ended Monday night’s postgame news conference.

Jim Harbaugh displays Michigan’s national title trophy Monday night in Houston. (Getty Images)

7.) “It’s long past time to let the student-athletes share in the ever-increasing revenues. I mean, it’s billions. I keep reading about how much money is being made by others. I mean, product placement. I can’t have a can of a different kind of soda up here. I have to put it into a cup here.” … To a question Tuesday about what he would change about college football.

College Football Is Making Money For A Lot Of Non-Players

8.) “People say it’s complicated or would take too much time (to have college football revenue sharing). We saw a lot of change in one year. Just this year, a whole conference (the Pac-12) went into the portal overnight.” … To same question as No. 7.

9.) “I have nothing against unions. That’s the next step fellas. I think that’s the way you’ve got to go. That’s what I’d like to see change in college athletics.” … To same question as No. 7 with Michigan players Blake Corum and Will Johnson sitting next to him.

10.) “You’ve got to go through things to get where you are. Just lean on the counsel of God and the Holy Spirit. And there’s a time and a place. Our guys have never flinched, never rejected the moment. There’s a time to live. There’s a time to die. But there’s never a time to reject the moment.” … To a question on previous struggles before this season. (All remaining quotes from Tuesday.)

Jim Harbaugh Would Meet With NCAA Over Revenue Sharing

11.) “Yeah, I’ll meet with the NCAA. I think they know my number.” … To a question on if Harbaugh would meet with NCAA officials about revenue sharing and a union for players.

12.) “So much. I think about that (choked up). I think about Bo Schembechler (Michigan Wolverines coach from 1969-89 whom Harbaugh played under and dad Jack Harbaugh coached under) in heaven looking down. I think there are some things he’d be talking about – coming off the ball with lower pad level.”

13.) “Back to it. It’s always either people want to look at the past or the future. Definitely going to just enjoy this. Waking up this morning, this wasn’t a dream. That was real. We’re national champs. And we’re going to look forward to the happy flight back to Ann Arbor and the parade (TBA). Haven’t been in too many parades. That will be fun.” … To a question about his next challenge.

CFP Playoff National Championship For Michigan Wolverines

14.) “It was the best. It felt the best. It was great to see all our families down there shoulder to shoulder. Hugged my dad, and he hugged me so hard. His head like cut the bridge of my nose. My glasses – I should’ve took my glasses off. But it felt great. Mom, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, just everybody. All the families together was beautiful – a beautiful thing.”

15.) “Feels great to be the champs. My dad won a national championship (Western Kentucky coach, 2002). My brother (John Harbaugh) won a Super Bowl (in 2012 season with Baltimore Ravens over Jim Harbaugh‘s San Francisco 49ers). And it’s really cool. I feel like I can hold my head up high now. At least be at their same level. Not sit at the kids’ table anymore. Get to join the big person’s table. You feel like you’re the only guy who hasn’t won one. Not anymore.”