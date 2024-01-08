Jim Harbaugh’s Daughter, Grace, Is Ready For The National Championship

Videos by OutKick

A week after ESPN’s camera turned the Alabama baton twirlers into viral sensations, it’s time for the OutKick Culture Department to forecast potential stars during tonight’s Washington-Michigan national championship game.

Will J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend be seated next to the McCarthy family? That’s the perfect spot if Katya Kuropas wants to turn into a star before the NFL draft. Will some random Michigan cheerleader turn into a viral superstar? Will Coach O show up with his girlfriend and cause chaos? Will Nicole DeBoer, the wife of Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, turn into an unlikely Google Search machine?

Or will it be Grace Harbaugh, the 20-something water polo-playing daughter of Jim Harbaugh, who rises up and turns into the star of the final four-team College Football Playoff?

From all indications, Jim Harbaugh’s daughter isn’t against turning into a national superstar during tonight’s game.

University of Michigan student Grace Harbaugh is in Houston and ready for tonight’s national championship. / Instagram Story

On Sunday, Grace Harbaugh fired up TikTok to document her big trip to Houston for what could be her dad’s final game as the Michigan head coach. Grace, who converted from being a competitive surfer to water polo, recently finished up her final season on the Michigan water polo team.

“(O)ne more sleep until the natty 🤞🏼 except i probably wont be able to sleep,” Grace wrote on TikTok Sunday night as all the pressure of the big game started to become a reality.

Michigan hasn’t won an outright national championship for 75 years.

Tonight, in Houston, that can all change. Someone is walking out of NRG Stadium as a national champion and the first college football viral superstar of 2024.

Will it be Grace Harbaugh?

Buckle up. She’s ready.