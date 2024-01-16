Jim Harbaugh’s Dance With NFL Begins With Chargers Interview – Will He Go This Time? | Glenn Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

After nearly a week out of the spotlight, courtesy of the retirement of Alabama coach Nick Saban, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh jumped back into it on Monday.

Out with Saban, and in with the latest, greatest coach in the college game – James Joseph Harbaugh, age 60 and just getting better.

The Los Angeles Chargers interviewed the reigning national champion, 15-0 coach with an NCAA violations record Monday for their head coaching opening. They probably couldn’t care less about the NCAA violations at Michigan regarding dead period recruiting and the most organized, systemic, state of the art, illegal scouting system this side of the Houston Astros.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Interviews With L.A. Chargers

All that might not have even come up Monday. Where and when the interview took place is not known, but the Chargers did confirm late Monday that the interview did happen. Harbaugh was the eighth coach the Chargers have interviewed since the firing of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

Jim Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, reaching three NFC Championship Games and Super Bowl IXVII in the 2012 season. (Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

Harbaugh’s other records are much more gaudy – the win-loss record at several levels of college football and in the NFL. They also blow away the other Charger interviewees. Those were defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier (Buffalo), Mike Macdonald (Baltimore), Steve Wilks (San Francisco) and Patrick Graham (Las Vegas), offensive coordinators Todd Monken (Baltimore) and Kellen Moore (Los Angeles Chargers) and Chargers interim coach Giff Smith.

Harbaugh Won Fast And Big At San Francisco Pre-Michigan

Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers to tremendous heights from 2011-14, particularly considering the fact that he inherited an awful team. San Francisco finished 5-10 in 2010 and 8-8 in 2009 under coach Mike Singletary. From 2003 through 2010, the 49ers suffered seven losing seasons in eight years with three coaches. And the best season was 8-8.

But Harbaugh did this:

2011 – 13-3, reached NFC Championship Game.

2012 – 11-4-1, reached Super Bowl XLVII, where he lost to the Baltimore Ravens and their head coach John Harbaugh, his older brother.

2013 – 12-4, reached third straight NFC Championship Game.

2014 – 8-8.

Multiple NFL Teams Likely To Interview Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh feuded with 49ers upper management as he tends to have issues with authority. He has not had much trouble with that at Michigan at all, especially in recent years as they kiss his Big Ten title rings (2021, ’22 and ’23) and now Harbaugh is the imperial ruler of the Wolverines first national championship since 1997. He did nearly get fired after a 2-4 season in the COVID 2020 season, but he has won no less than 12 games a year since then and reached the CFP the last three straight years.

Jim Harbaugh celebrates the national championship with his Michigan team last Monday in Houston after beating Washington. (Photo By Kirby Lee of USA TODAY Sports)

Plus Harbaugh already knows Chargers owner Dean Spanos and the family, having played quarterback for the Chargers in San Diego in 1999 and 2000. More importantly, the Chargers also hunting for a new general manager and will likely let Harbaugh have a say in that if they really want him. The Chargers have already interviewed four GM candidates – Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Baltimore personnel director Joe Hortiz, Chicago assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Chargers’ interim GM JoJo Wooden.

Harbaugh may think he wants to be the only coach-general manager in the NFL. That could be the cherry on top that gets him to the NFL. Bill Belichick used to be that until he got fired last week by New England. In recent years, he was not nearly as good of a GM as a coach. Harbaugh would be wise to work jointly with a sharp GM who doesn’t act like his boss with both having a say.

NFL Has 7 Head Coaching Openings

More interviews with the Chargers and other NFL teams are likely to come soon for Harbaugh. There are currently seven NFL openings – Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, Tennessee and Washington.

And Dallas could be opening soon considering the Mike McCarthy Meltdown Sunday in Arlington, Texas, against Green Bay. And if the world is right, Belichick will bring his Mount Rushmore bust to Big D for a match made in NFL ratings heaven. Not to mention the daily Jerry and Bill Reality Show to boot.

Belichick would be a huge hire anywhere, but he is 71. And he doesn’t look like he has his fastball.

Harbaugh is the hottest coach in the country, and is a true rarity as he has won big as a head coach in the NFL and in college. Not only did he win at Michigan, he won at Stanford (2007-10). And he won with the FCS San Diego Toreros (2004-06) in his first head coaching job.

He also understands the business of the NFL. He recently hired the NFL agent of the stars Don Yee, who represented Tom Brady and last year got Sean Payton his monster deal at $18 million a year as Denver’s coach.

Add it all up, and Yee could likely get the Chargers or another NFL team to pay Jim Harbaugh a salary approaching the highest in the NFL, which is Payton’s now that Belichick got fired after making $20 million a year.

Michigan Wolverines Are Trying Hard To Keep Jim Harbaugh

Michigan reportedly has a 10-year, $125 million deal on the table ($12.5 million a year) for Harbaugh to stay, and he is considering it. Harbaugh has danced at this party before.

The Broncos interviewed Harbaugh last year as did the Carolina Panthers. And he interviewed with Minnesota after the 2021 season.

Jim Harbaugh may never be able to duplicate the 15-0, national championship season he had at Michigan in 2023-24. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

What’s different about those interviews and Harbaugh the Candidate now? The NCAA wasn’t on his and Michigan’s program butt then the way it is now.

And remember this, even if Michigan and Harbaugh had no NCAA issues at the moment, Harbaugh would still be looking very hard. He has been at Michigan for nine years – longer than most thought he would be there. So, he would be considering a move anyway, and he just won it all.

It’s time to move, and to get paid for it.