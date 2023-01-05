Jim Harbaugh might be interested in the Panthers, but members of the team might not be too interested in him.

There’s been serious speculation about whether or not the Panthers might make a run at the Michigan coach. Owner David Tepper and Harbaugh have reportedly even had contact, but the extent isn’t known.

In a video shared by Will Kunkel, several members of the roster made it clear they back interim head coach Steve Wilks. It’s been known for awhile there is a movement to make Wilks the permanent head coach.

“He’s done a great job so far this year for us, and you know, he just means a lot to a lot of guys in the locker room,” QB Sam Darnold explained to the press. You can watch the thoughts from the players below.

The Panthers locker room has made it clear — they want Steve Wilks to be their next head coach.



"For us to be able to have Coach Wilks again next year and finally have some stability around here, that's what it's all about." – @DerrickBrownAU5



Will the Panthers pull the trigger on hiring Jim Harbaugh?

The noise surrounding Harbaugh making a return to the NFL only seems to be getting louder and louder with every passing day.

He claimed he still intends to coach at Michigan next season, but offered an interesting hedge. While he said he plans on remaining at Michigan, he noted you just don’t know what the future holds.

That seemed like a very convenient way to leave himself some wiggle room.

As I’ve said before, if there was ever a time for Harbaugh to return to the NFL, it’s right now. His brand has never been hotter since going to Ann Arbor.

In the past two seasons, he’s been on a hell of a tear. He has two B1G titles, two wins over Ohio State and two consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

At this point, only a national title might be left, and he might not care enough to pursue it. There’s a lot of smoke to suggest he wants to head back to the NFL.

Will Panthers players backing Steve Wilks make a difference? Probably not, but it’s interesting to see how vocal the locker room is as the Harbaugh rumor drum continues to beat nice and loud.