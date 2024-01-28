Jim Harbaugh Says He Left Michigan Because There’s No Lombardi Trophy In College Football

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh chose to take the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers for a rather simple reason.

Less than a month ago, Harbaugh delivered a national title to the Michigan Wolverines. While the Maize n’ Blue won the title fairly – even NCAA president Charlie Baker thinks so – the program endured lots of controversy. Most of it had to do with an egregious sign-stealing scandal that earned Harbaugh a three-game suspension at the end of the season.Nevertheless, he did win a national title, something he promised he would do for his alma mater.

Before the season ended, NFL teams desperately wanted Harbaugh to coach their teams. The Chargers eventually won those sweepstakes, and offer a highly talented team for him to lead.

However, Harbaugh said there was one obvious difference between the college and pro levels that made him want to go to the next level.

“I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too. There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football.” – Jim Harbaugh on leaving Michigan for the @Chargers pic.twitter.com/Gbc9U1ysvq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

“I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too. There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football,” Harbaugh said. “I (only) got so many sands left in the hourglass, and I want to take a crack at that.”

Despite all the success Harbaugh has enjoyed at all his coaching stops, he’s never won a Super Bowl. He came oh so close in Super Bowl XLVII with the San Francisco 49ers, but he ended up losing to his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens.

Ironically, he wants to emulate lots of things from the team that beat him and combine that with his championship experience. When Bill Cowher asked what his coaching approach would look like, he referenced this year’s Ravens squad as inspiration.

“We work together, we win together. It’s worth it, the hard work, the sacrifice, the pressure, all of it,” Harbaugh said. Why would someone put themselves through that? Because the rewards are so darn good.”

He’ll also have a phenomenal quarterback leading the way. Harbaugh said he was “starstruck” when he met Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles appears to have a coach that knows how to turn a culture around. In fact, you could say Harbaugh has them Charge-d up for the future.