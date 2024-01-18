Jim Harbaugh Pulls Incredibly Classy Move For Baby Battling Cancer: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh pulled off a truly awesome for a baby battling cancer and his family.

Harbaugh is fresh off winning the national title, and all eyes on whether or not he’ll stay in Ann Arbor or go to the NFL. The situation remains incredibly fluid amid contract negotiations reportedly stalled with Michigan.

Well, Harbaugh found some time to brighten the day of a family with a child battling cancer. Todd Anson posted on X several photos of Harbaugh visiting his family and gifting his grandson Knox – who is battling Neuroblastoma cancer – the game ball from the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are fresh off winning the national title. The team first had to beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh gives Rose Bowl game ball to baby battling cancer.

“Jim & Sarah popped in Sunday unexpectedly to deliver our little Neuroblastoma cancer patient, Grandson Knox, the Rose Bowl Game Ball in our victory over Bama after Jim & JJ dedicated game to him. We also celebrated the National Championship win! We are deeply grateful,” Todd wrote on X.

You can check out the incredible photos below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

No matter your thoughts on Jim Harbaugh and the sign stealing cheating scandal that was uncovered within his program, this is a truly classy move from the Michigan coach.

Cancer is a brutal disease that doesn’t just take a toll on the person battling it. It takes a toll on the entire family. Now, multiply that by a million when it’s a baby battling cancer.

A baby fighting cancer is nothing short of absolutely tragic. Jim Harbaugh gifting Knox and the family the Rose Bowl game ball won’t change anything when it comes to the baby’s fight, but it will give the family a moment of incredible joy.

That alone is worth doing it as I’m sure they’ve been through some unbelievably dark and tough times helping Knox battle cancer.

Jim Harbaugh gifts Rose Bowl game ball to baby battling cancer. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Credit to Jim Harbaugh for this unbelievably classy move. The world needs more actions like this. It’s a great reminder of the good that’s out there. Let me know what you think of Harbaugh’s classy gesture at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.