Jim Harbaugh Appears To Hint At Future Plans After Winning National Title

Jim Harbaugh might have tipped his cards about his future plans after beating Washington to win the title.

The Wolverines beat the Huskies 34-13 Monday night in the national championship game, and it was an absolutely dominating performance to cap off a 15-0 season.

Amid all the controversy, suspensions and chaos, Michigan went out and got the job done with Jim Harbaugh leading the way. The embattled Wolverines coach has also had to deal with nonstop NFL rumors.

There’s been serious speculation he’ll be the hottest commodity on the NFL coaching market this offseason, and there’s been plenty of speculation Monday was going to be his final college game no matter what.

Well, he’s certainly singing a very different tune.

What will Jim Harbaugh do after winning the national title?

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t sound like he’s absolutely leaving Michigan.

“We’re moving spring practice back. We usually start on Valentine’s Day – February 14th – because we love football, but this year we’re going to move it back. We’re going to move it back about a month. And that will be good too. We’ll have some nice weather in the spring in Ann Arbor,” Harbaugh said during an interview with Scott Van Pelt after winning the title.

Hmmmm, very interesting. Why is a coach who everyone believes is leaving talking about his spring practice schedule being shifted?

Very interesting, indeed. Give his comments a watch and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

did Jim Harbaugh just indirectly announce his plans to stay put at Michigan ??



pic.twitter.com/aNHvEQEz9B — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2024

Did Harbaugh tip his cards about his future in Ann Arbor?

Jim Harbaugh was also asked during the postgame press conference if he wants to go win a Super Bowl, and refused to really engage. The Michigan coach just wanted to enjoy the moment.

It wasn’t as cut and dry as talking about a practice schedule, but he didn’t seem interested in taking the bait.

Jim Harbaugh is asked about the NFL in his post-title presser.



"I just want to enjoy this. I just want to enjoy this…

I hope you give me that… Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?" pic.twitter.com/vFNepgr9E2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 9, 2024

It’s been reported Michigan has a contract offer on the table for Jim Harbaugh worth a staggering $125 million over 10 years. As of publication, the contract hasn’t been signed and the rumors about the NFL and Harbaugh are only growing louder.

However, he’s busy talking about spring practice schedules….something that shouldn’t concern him one bit if he’s off to the NFL.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave for the NFL? (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

An accidental slip of the tongue or was he just not thinking straight when letting it roll with ESPN? Time will tell, but perhaps all the speculation has been a shade too premature. The situation remains fluid. Continue to check back to OutKick for any and all updates on Harbaugh as we might have them.