Jim Harbaugh Negotiations With Chargers Past Salary Stage So Hiring Seems Close

The contract between Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers is mostly agreed to in principle when it comes to his salary. Other smaller issues are on the agenda as the coach and the team are meeting Tuesday in hopes of formally agreeing to fill the team’s vacant head coach job, NFL sources have told OutKick.

It’s still premature to say a deal is completely done until everything is signed.

But the money part? Agreed.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh Will Be Paid More Than At Michigan

A source would not discuss actual numbers but said Harbaugh would earn more than the $12.5 million per year he was reportedly offered by the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh, however, is getting less than the $18 million per season that was initially discussed when talks between the Chargers and Harbaugh’s agent Don Yee picked up steam, according to a source.

The $18 million per season is reportedly in the neighborhood of what Sean Payton is getting from the Denver Broncos on his five-year contract.

This is a big deal because the Chargers were accused in some sectors of either not being able to or not wanting to pay their head coach.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 8: J.J. McCarthy #9 and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate their victory against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 8, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Questions About Staffing, GM An Issue For Harbaugh

The Chargers have countered this would not be the case and are apparently sticking to their word.

Harbaugh and the Chargers were meeting Tuesday to hash out other details relative to the club’s personnel department, in the hiring of a general manager, the assistant coaching staff, and myriad other issues.

There’s always the possibility — however small — that these issues snag a hiring. But it would be something of an upset if that happens.

But the bottom line is Harbaugh has decided he wants to jump from Michigan, where his team won a national championship less than three weeks ago, to the NFL.

And the Chargers, who have interviewed 15 candidates, have focused in on Harbaugh.

So this is a marriage whose wedding has definitely begun.

