Jim Harbaugh’s Line About His Mom In A Swimsuit Represents Full Circle Moment

Jim Harbaugh is apparently a big fan of “Ted Lasso.”

The Michigan football coach continues to serve a three game suspension after a massive sign stealing cheating scandal was uncovered. Connor Stalions, the alleged pointman, has since resigned, and while Harbaugh maintains he didn’t know about the cheating, the B1G still handed him a three-game suspension.

Jim Harbaugh is currently serving a three-game suspension amid Michigan’s cheating scandal. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

However, the Wolverines are 2-0 without him, and the team continues to roll. To Jim Harbaugh’s credit, he doesn’t seem very nervous, and that was on full display during a Monday press conference when he cracked a joke about his mom in a swimsuit.

“With all the outside noise, our locker room’s in one piece. Like my locker rooms a lot like my mom’s bathing suits. Like to see them in one piece,” Harbaugh joked in the now-viral moment.

Jim Harbaugh uses swimsuit line from “Ted Lasso.”

The internet loved the joke, and it immediately went viral on X. People seemed to think Jim Harbaugh should start moonlighting as a comedian.

There’s just one problem. That line wasn’t created by Harbaugh. It comes from “Ted Lasso,” which Harbaugh admitted in his full comments.

His full quote, which didn’t make the rounds on social media, was as follows, according to CBS Sports:

It’s like that Ted Lasso show: Believe. What comes out of that is believeI’m just so proud, so proud of our team. Despite that noise, our locker room’s in one piece. Like Ted, for me, locker rooms (are) a lot like my mom’s bathing suits: I like to see them in one piece. We’ve got that and it’s amazing. There’s so many lessons to be learned, many life lessons that our young guys are learning at this age. It’s how the world works.

So, no, he didn’t just come up with this witty line all by himself as the short clip would have you believe. Harbaugh took it straight from “Ted Lasso,” which he admitted in his full comments.

The quote also represents a full circle moment because the Michigan coach is actually the inspiration for the famous TV character played by Jason Sudeikis.

“Coach Harbaugh is a no-frills guy from the Midwest. That is exactly who Ted Lasso is,” Jenny Taft reported in 2021 when talking about who Sudeikis modeled the character after.

Ted Lasso went from being modeled on Jim Harbaugh to the embattled Michigan quoting him. At least Harbaugh appears to be self-aware.

Let’s slow the roll and read a bit deeper into the situation. Harbaugh might be entertaining, but no, he didn’t come up with this line as many seem to believe in the short viral clips. It came straight from “Ted Lasso,” but unlike Connor Stalions, he didn’t really steal it. He just cited it. Let me know your thoughts on Jim Harbaugh at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.