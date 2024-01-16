Jim Harbaugh/Michigan Negotiations Hit Impasse Over One Issue: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Negotiations between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan reportedly have hit a standstill.

Harbaugh is, once again, flirting with the NFL, and hasn’t signed a reported $125 million offer from the Wolverines after winning the national title.

Ever since the sign stealing cheating scandal was uncovered – which he hasn’t been accused of having knowledge of -the expectation has been that Harbaugh would return to the NFL.

He recently interviewed with the Chargers, but it’s still not clear what will happen with Harbaugh. Will he go to the NFL or return to Ann Arbor after making it to the top of the mountain?

It sounds like a return has hit a serious roadblock.

Jim Harbaugh/Michigan negotiations stall.

John U. Bacon reported Monday night that the two sides “are at an impasse,” but it has nothing to do with money. Obviously, the Wolverines have very deep pockets.

The problem is, Michigan and Harbaugh can’t come to an agreement on what would be covered by immunity under a new deal with possible further punishment looming, according to Bacon.

That’s a pretty huge sticking point seeing as how NCAA punishment against a coach can often be used to void a contract.

The Harbaugh-Michigan negotiations are at an impasse, at least for now. It isn't money – plenty there – but the clauses: what should be covered by immunity (e.g. cheeseburgers, etc.), and what not?

Therein lies the rub. Stay tuned. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 16, 2024

Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh to start the season over allegations of NCAA violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, he was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten for the sign stealing scandal.

However, the NCAA hasn’t yet punished him for anything. The situation with the governing body of college sports is ongoing, and punishment could come at any time if he doesn’t leave for the NFL.

In theory, the NCAA could slap him with a massive suspension. Will that be covered under immunity in a new deal? If not, will it allow Michigan to fire Harbaugh for cause?

No matter what you think of Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, it would be insane for Harbaugh to sign a deal that doesn’t make all his money guaranteed no matter what the NCAA does. The NFL wants him, and he could go right now. The Michigan coach could leave all his headaches behind.

If he stays in Ann Arbor, the school must pay him and make him financially untouchable no matter what the NCAA might decide to do or not do. Otherwise, UM is just wasting his time.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave for the NFL? Contract negotiations reportedly have stalled. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Will Harbaugh stay or leave for the NFL? Give me your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.