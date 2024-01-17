Jim Harbaugh Makes Serious Contract Demand As Negotiations Hit Roadblock: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh reportedly doesn’t want Michigan’s athletic director to have the power to fire him “for cause.”

The Michigan Wolverines coach is fresh off winning the national title and is currently weighing whether to stay in Ann Arbor or head to the NFL.

It was previously reported his contract negotiations with the Wolverines stalled over immunity demands. More details have now surfaced, and the star coach wants to seriously cripple AD Warde Manuel’s power.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly wants arbitration panel included in new contract.

Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of the season by Michigan for alleged recruiting violations during the pandemic. He was then hit with another three game suspension from the B1G after a massive sign stealing cheating scandal was uncovered. There still could be further punishment coming from the NCAA.

In an attempt to stop the Michigan AD from being able to fire him “for cause,” Harbaugh wants his new contract to include a three-member arbitration panel that would make that decision, according to Yahoo Sports.

Instead of Manuel deciding on whether or not the Michigan coach has done something to justify being fired, the panel would make that decision. It’s a unique and unprecedented move Harbaugh reportedly is demanding in order to return.

Manuel would still be able to fire Harbaugh for on-field performance, which wouldn’t be “for cause.” That would mean the Michigan coach would still get his money.

At this point, you have to wonder why Jim Harbaugh is even still negotiating with Michigan at this point. He’s reportedly demanding immunity protections and wants the school’s AD stripped of the power to fire him for cause.

The national champion coach wouldn’t have to deal with any of this nonsense in the NFL. He’d be paid to coach football and nothing else. There’d be no NCAA headaches, recruiting trips, making sure students are eligible or any other off-the-field distractions that come with college.

It really does seem like things are shaping up for Harbaugh to leave Michigan, but the situation remains fluid. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.