Jim Harbaugh Forces Team To Watch Nature Documentaries

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t only have his players studying game film ahead of Monday night’s National Championship game. They’re also watching nature documentaries.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach says watching nature shows is a solid bonding experience for the athletes. The guys particularly enjoy shows about lions, tigers, cheetahs and other predators. But there’s one specific group of animals that Harbaugh calls “nature’s greatest fighting unit” — wolves.

Michigan has been watching documentaries and movies with animal predators.



Jim Harbaugh said it’s mostly about spending time with the team. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/9haVKm0ARX — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 7, 2024

“The perfect fighting unit to me is a pack of wolves. You know? Wolf pack,” Harbaugh said.

“And you see them gather together before the fight and you see them together going to the fight. You see them together in the fight. You see them celebrating after the fight. The active word there is together. So, that’s the picture I have, where we’re together. That’s the night before the game. So, we’re together.”

But the Wolverines don’t only watch nature shows. They always watch a movie the night before a game, and action movies are a big hit.

“A lot of it’s fight. You know? That resonates with me because it’s a football fight,” Harbaugh said.

“These games you play, it’s a football fight. The night before, if it’s a night game like tomorrow night, it’ll be a little longer, the movie. Movie type of length. 12 o’clock kickoff, it’d be really short. 3 o’clock game, might go an hour,” Harbaugh said.

On Monday night, we’ll see if the film strategy works when Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines compete for the Natty against the Washington Huskies.

A mascot that, ironically, is about as close to a wolf as you can get.

