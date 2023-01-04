Jim Harbaugh might not actually be eager to leave the Michigan Wolverines.

Ever since TCU shocked the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, there has been serious speculation about whether or not Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor for the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh responds to NFL speculation. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Specifically, there’s been a lot of smoke about the former 49ers coach taking over the Panthers. However, it sounds like Harbaugh might not cut and run for the NFL just yet.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh told Queen City News Tuesday night as speculation swirls about his future.

What will Jim Harbaugh do?

The first thing to note with Harbaugh’s remark is that he did seem to hedge. In fact, he hedged in a very smart way.

He’s saying he thinks he “will be coaching” the Wolverines for the 2023 season, but (what a beautiful word as Tim Dillon would say) we simply don’t know what the future holds.

Sure, he might not be thinking about leaving the Michigan Wolverines right now, but what about in five days? That would be in the future, and he made it clear we simply don’t know what the future holds.

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t plan on leaving Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

As I previously wrote, if there’s a time for Harbaugh to leave for the NFL, it’s right now. He just capped off the two best years of his college coaching career.

Jim Harbaugh has back-to-back Big Ten titles, two straight wins over Ohio State and two consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

His brand has never been hotter. He’s done a 180 from where Michigan was at just a couple years ago. If the Michigan coach doesn’t leave for the NFL now, it might be a sign he doesn’t want to head back to the league.

Jim Harbaugh discusses his future plans. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It appears #HarbaughWatch will continue for at least a little bit longer as Michigan fans wait on a final decision. Will he stay? Will he go? Everyone is waiting to see what happens in Ann Arbor.