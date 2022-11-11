Jim Harbaugh Reveals Career Backup Plan, And He Would Be A Star

Jim Harbaugh’s backup career plan would have involved a lot of time in the sun.

Harbaugh went straight from playing football to coaching football, and he’s been a head coach in the NFL or college since 2004.

What would he be doing if had never picked up a whistle? Turns out he would be mowing lawns for a living. Yes, Jim Harbaugh’s career option for if he wasn’t coaching would have been to be a “lawnsman.”

Our @B1GFootball coaches are all 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙂𝙪𝙮𝙨. But if the whole head coaching thing didn't work out? 🤔



We asked 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 they might have pursued instead: pic.twitter.com/a03uOPPD3J — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2022

Jim Harbaugh would have been a lawn mowing king.

I say this without joking at all. I truly believe if Jim Harbaugh had become a landscaper/lawn mower over being a coach, he’d be the best guy in the industry.

Unlike football, there’s nobody trying to actively stop you from accomplishing your task. As long as the weather is good, you should be in business.

Jim Harbaugh would be mowing lawns if he wasn’t coaching. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If there’s one thing we know about Jim Harbaugh it’s that he’s a man of action. When he sets his mind on something, there’s nothing that can sidetrack him.

This is the man who prepped for family vacation like he was preparing an invasion into Europe. He has no chill or relaxed mode. If he’s going to do something, he’s going all out.

Even if he usually gets smoked by Ohio State, you can’t deny the man is always cranking things up to 100.

Now, imagine he took that same attitude and mentality and applied it to mowing your lawn, trimming your bushes and making sure everything was pristine. Whether you want to admit it or not, you know damn well Jim Harbaugh would absolutely crush running a lawn mowing company.

Jim Harbaugh reveals his career backup plan. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, he’s too good of a football coach for him to leave the support. I guess we’ll always just have to wonder what could have been.