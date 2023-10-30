Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Responds To Claim Contract Offer Pulled

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh is refuting a report Michigan is no longer offering him a massive contract extension.

The Michigan Wolverines and Harbaugh are engulfed by chaos amid allegations the program had a massive sign stealing operation.

One of the latest developments was a stunning report from the Wall Street Journal published over the weekend that Michigan had pulled a potential extension offer for Harbaugh. There had been previous reports the school planned on making the program’s head coach the highest paid guy in the Big Ten.

However, Harbaugh says it’s not true.

Jim Harbaugh hits back at report extension offer has been pulled.

The Michigan head coach addressed the media ahead of playing Purdue, and claimed that the report the extension is gone is not accurate.

“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate, no, and the university has a policy…on contracts and publicly talking about them. They don’t comment on them until they’re done,” Harbaugh told the media right at the stop of the press conference.

The Michigan head coach also referred to himself as “refreshed” when asked how the sign stealing scandal might impact his legacy.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Harbaugh says report that contract extension has been pulled is false.

Someone is clearly not telling the truth here. Either the report is accurate and the extension offer is no longer on the table, or Harbaugh is lying when he says WSJ’s reporting isn’t “accurate.”

Both can’t be true at the same time. One is accurate. One is not. The question is which one is true, and which one isn’t.

I’ve reached out to Michigan for clarification, but the school has been oddly silent when it comes to recent attempts to get comments. It’s almost like a massive cheating scandal isn’t something the Wolverines and Harbaugh are interested in discussing.

Jim Harbaugh refutes allegation (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The bad news for the Wolverines is these questions aren’t going to stop. Harbaugh noted he’s not going to speculate on anything because he thinks it’d be “unfair” to the team. He better get used to getting dogged because it’s not changing. Michigan plays Purdue next, and nobody seems to care one bit. All the focus is on this scandal, as displayed by his presser today. A storm is brewing, and whether Harbaugh wants to refute things or not, it seems like this situation is destined to get worse before it gets better.