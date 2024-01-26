Jim Harbaugh Breaks Silence On Michigan Coaching Search

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh is all in on Sherrone Moore taking over the Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh bolted for the Los Angeles Chargers after winning the national title. Attention immediately pivoted to who would replace him in Ann Arbor, and it didn’t take Moore’s name long at all to surface at the top of the list.

It’s been reported all signs indicate that’s exactly what will happen once Michigan can officially announce a new hire after a seven-day waiting period.

Harbaugh has now made it crystal clear that’s exactly what he wants to happen. Moore has his complete and total support.

“I’ll always be a loyal Wolverine, but not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands,” Harbaugh told The Detroit News when discussing the program’s future.

Jim Harbaugh endorses Sherrone Moore as his replacement at Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

That’s about as clear of an endorsement as you’ll ever see in sports. If there was any doubt about who Michigan will hire, it should now be gone.

Harbaugh didn’t talk to The Detroit News like he was speculating. The Chargers new coach was speaking like he knew exactly what was going to happen.

“I feel like it’s in great hands.”

Jim Harbaugh endorses Sherrone Moore to replace him at Michigan. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

That’s a concrete indication it’s going to be the Sherrone Moore show as soon as it can be made official.

Moore has coached four games as the interim leader of the Wolverines during Harbaugh’s two separate suspensions this past season, and he closed out the 2023 4-0 when he was running the show.

No two wins were bigger than beating Ohio State and Penn State. The win over the Buckeyes is likely the main reason why Moore was able to lock down the job in Ann Arbor.

With Harbaugh suspended for a sign stealing scandal, Moore led the Wolverines to a massive win that pretty much guaranteed Michigan a spot in the playoff.

Now, Jim Harbaugh is openly throwing his support behind him to be the new leader of the Wolverines.

Sherrone Moore is expected to be the new coach at Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The question now is where Moore and the Wolverines go from here. The roster has lost some major pieces from the 2023 title squad, sanctions could be looming on the horizon and replacing a legend is never easy. Let me know what you think will happen with Moore’s tenure in Ann Arbor at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.