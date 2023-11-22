Ohio Brewery Releases Beer Hilariously Trolling Jim Harbaugh And Michigan

Videos by OutKick

People looking to make fun of Jim Harbaugh and Michigan can now get a buzz while doing it.

Harbaugh will serve the final game of his three-game suspension Saturday against Ohio State, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

The winner will have a clear path to the CFP playoff, and the loser will have to pray and hope for a lot of help. Everyone is on edge, and college football fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Ohio State and Michigan play Saturday in Ann Arbor. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The good news is nervous Ohio State fans now have a special beer to help elevate the game. Ohio-based brewery Saucy Brew Works is releasing a special Double Dry Hopped Hazy Pale Ale called Stealing Signs this Friday for Buckeyes fans, according to Eleven Warriors.

The can features what appears to be a visibly confused Jim Harbaugh, and the beer has a strong 6.5% ABV. It won’t take too many of these bad boys to get the blood flowing.

Take a look at the beer below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ohio brewery releases beer trolling Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.

College football fans are truly the best, and this is the latest example of this fact. OSU and Michigan fans are gearing up for battle, but the situation extends far off the field.

It’s about a hell of a lot more than what happens between the sidelines and end zones. This is a bitter rivalry, and it’s never been more heated.

Michigan is facing arguably the biggest cheating scandal in the history of modern football, and the Wolverines have attempted to alleged men tied to Ryan Day’s family are responsible for it being uncovered.

There’s no evidence to suggest that’s true, but it hasn’t stopped Michigan fans from pushing the narrative.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh continues to serve a three-game suspension amid a massive cheating scandal. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Now, the score will be settled this weekend once and for all for the 2023 season, and you can expect the bitterness and anger to be flowing. Enter Saucy Brew Works. If you’re an Ohio State fan, you might as well work up a nice little buzz watching the Buckeyes fight like dogs to earn a CFP spot.

What better way to do it than with an ice cold Stealing Signs. I prefer light beer, but you better believe I’d be crushing these if I was an OSU fan in Ohio Saturday. It’s just too perfect.

Ohio-based brewery releases beer trolling Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

We need a review of these beers ASAP from someone in the OutKick family. If you decide to grab some, let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, fire away with your predictions for Saturday.