Jim Harbaugh Speaks At March For Life

Videos by OutKick

Despite the snow and frigid temperatures, tens of thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for the March for Life rally Friday — including Jim Harbaugh.

“It’s a great day, this is football weather,” he said to a cheering crowd.

Fresh off a National Championship win, Harbaugh appeared on stage to introduce one of the rally’s speakers, former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson. But before he did that, the Michigan coach took a moment to encourage the freezing crowd.

“It’s a great example that you’re setting,” he told them. “It’s testimony for the sanctity of life.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh takes the stage at the @March_for_Life:



"It's a great day for a march… This is football weather!" pic.twitter.com/3bWWoxDsJu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2024

The March for Life is an annual event that, this year, is expected to bring between 50,000 and 100,000 people to the National Mall to fight for the rights of the unborn.

Jim Harbaugh, who is Catholic, has never been afraid to discuss his passionate pro-life stance.

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love,” Harbaugh said at a pro-life event in July 2022.

“I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The abortion debate has been a hot button topic since June 2022 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the decision back to individual states.

The timing of Harbaugh’s appearance at March for Life is particularly interesting as he is currently interviewing for head coaching positions in the NFL. It’s generally not popular in the woke world of sports to take a publicly conservative stance — especially on an issue as charged as abortion.

In the past, Harbaugh acknowledged that his pro-life beliefs could impact the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. But his morals are more important than football.

Sounds like he feels the same way about an NFL job.

“During halftime of a game, talking with the players, I say they are here because they have chosen to be here,” Harbaugh told The Detroit Catholic.

“If someone believes in what they stand for, they are choosing to stand for that position, and what kind of person are you if you don’t fight tooth and nail for what you stand for? You get to change hearts by fighting for what you stand for.”

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.