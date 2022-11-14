Jim Harbaugh Likens Undefeated Michigan Season To ‘Joyful, Happy Ride’

Not even a pair of just-out-of-the-dryer khakis could have Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh feeling better than he does now. Michigan’s 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and just the third time since the mid-’70s. With his team sitting undefeated, the Wolverines’ head honcho is in a state of bliss.

“Really proud, I’m really proud of the team,” Harbaugh said following Saturday’s win over Nebraska.

Michigan stymied the Cornhuskers 34-3. Of their ten wins, only one (a 34-27 win over Maryland) has been by a margin of less than 13 points. Additionally, three Wolverine wins have been by more than 40 points.

Jim Harbaugh attributes the team’s success to the guys between the white lines. “I mean, the players are the ones that deserve the most credit,” Harbaugh continued. “I mean, they work so darn hard and they’re such a real tight-knit group that it’s fun, it’s a joyful, happy ride that we’re on.”

Jim Harbaugh has Michigan undefeated through 10 games. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harbaugh Was Named Head Coach Prior To The 2015 Season

Michigan plays host to Illinois on Saturday in a game that should extend their record to 11-0. After that, it’s a much-anticipated Thanksgiving weekend date with Ohio State. The Buckeyes also exit the weekend undefeated. Ohio State and Michigan are currently ranked 2nd and 3rd in the most recent AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

If you believe Harbaugh, the task of squaring off with Ohio State in two weeks with a perfect record and likely shot at the College Football Playoffs on the line, is just part of the plan. And it doesn’t seem to be causing Harbaugh much worry.

“It’s a mission, said Harbaugh Saturday. “But it’s a happy mission. Not one that’s that has any anxiety or any anger or any kind of fear to it. It’s a happy ride.”

Two more regular season wins coupled with a W in the Big Ten championship game would ensure the happy ride continues. And despite what the season-long score differential might say, this hasn’t always been an easy ride.

“So much hard work has gone into the team being undefeated. So many guys have just done so much, worked so hard,” Harbaugh insisted.

Michigan And Illinois Kickoff At Noon EST Saturday

Though Harbaugh’s Wolverines enter next weekend’s home finale favored by more than two touchdowns, don’t expect the Maize and Blue to approach this game any different than the previous 10. “A lot of hard work has gone in and we want to keep it going,” Harbaugh said.

After nearly eight full seasons as Michigan’s coach Harbaugh has an overall record of 71-24.

