Jim Harbaugh Is Not That ‘Innocent’ As The Ultimate Michigan Man Keeps Everyone Guessing About His Future

HOUSTON – To quote the former Taylor Swift known as Britney Spears, the future former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is “Not That Innocent.”

And don’t be fooled, he is dancing around what his next gig will be. And it will not be at Michigan.

Harbaugh sang that innocent song again Tuesday morning at a press conference after his Michigan Wolverines beat Washington, 34-13, to win the College Football Playoff national championship at NRG Stadium Monday night.

“That was one of the ways we dealt with that (the distractions of two NCAA investigations). We knew we were innocent,” Harbaugh said. He was suspended for six games of his 15-0 perfect season for the most ever wins by a Big Ten school.

“So we stood tall, upright, innocent,” he said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh at press conference Tuesday in Houston with players Blake Corum and Will Johnson after winning national title Monday. (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau).

Well …

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Forgets About Dropped Lawsuit

Harbaugh seems to be forgetting that his legal team suddenly dropped that lawsuit against the Big Ten just before the court date last November. The “lawsuit” by Harbaugh was in reaction to the league suspending him for the final three regular season games, based on evidence it had on a systemic, organized, illegal scouting and sign stealing scandal from 2021-23.

So, are you really that innocent, Jim?

Michigan also quickly fired the person at the crux of the scheme – analyst Connor Stalions. It then swiftly fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge for his role in the organized spy gate.

The other NCAA investigation was less serious. It concerned Harbaugh recruiting against NCAA rules during a COVID dead period in 2020. Not a big deal, except for the fact that the NCAA contends Harbaugh lied to its investigators about the situation. The NCAA does not like that, and can be vindictive.

Harbaugh seems to have forgotten about that, too.

“Never being outworked, doing right,” he said Monday night when asked about being a “Michigan Man” winning it all. “You don’t lie. You don’t cheat. You don’t steal.”

Well, we’ll see about that in the coming months and years after Michigan won its possible asterisk national championship. And you realize, the Wolverines won that in the same city where the Asterisk Astros won the 2017 World Series after the grandfather of all sign stealing scandals.

But congratulations to Michigan. The Michigan players are likely completely innocent, but they likely benefitted from illegally ascertained information from Michigan’s staff. How high up, we will find out eventually as the NCAA kicks up its investigation over the next year or so.

Harbaugh may well be in his second season as an NFL coach in 2025 before the NCAA’s investigation of Michigan wraps up. Or will he stay at Michigan?

Like the very good Michigan quarterback he was in the 1980s and sometimes-good NFL quarterback he was, Harbaugh seems to keep calling audibles at the line to throw everyone off. On Tuesday morning, he barked some signals about spring practice at Michigan on the Scott Van Pelt show.

Probably just a crafty diversionary tactic – something he is very good at, particularly when he has all the information – ascertained by cheating or not.

On Monday night, Harbaugh sounded like he was saying goodbye to Michigan, ending an era, writing a book about it and how his eulogy might be. Sounded like a page was turning to me.

A Michigan Man Until The End, Which Is Near

“I mean you could probably write a book about what it means to be a Michigan man,” Harbaugh said. “But some day, when they throw dirt over the top of me, if somebody is eulogizing me who was on this team or one of my teammates from when I was playing at Michigan – if they would simply say, ‘He was a Michigan man.’ That would mean everything. Would mean everything to me.”

Very eloquent as usual, Jim. Save that one for your goodbye Michigan press conference. Because that is coming very soon. We all know it.

You won’t be at spring practice.