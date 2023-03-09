Jill Biden Presents ‘Women of Courage’ Award to Biological Male

Videos by OutKick

If you needed more proof that the Biden administration is totally disconnected from biological reality, Wednesday should finally be enough.

On International Women’s Day, First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were tasked with presenting awards at the International Women of Courage Ceremony.

According to the State Department’s press release, the ceremony honored “11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all.”

Sounds like an outstanding, worthwhile goal, right?

And it would have been! Except, Biden and Blinken presented an award to Alba Rueda.

According to Fox News, “Rueda currently serves as Argentina’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.”

And the State Department says Rueda “actively campaigned to change the name of the National Women’s Conference to the ‘Plurinational Conference of Women and Lesbian, Cross-Dresser, Transgender, Bisexual, Intersex and Non-Binary Persons’ to include diverse, dissident, and racialized identities.'”

Sounds like exactly who the Biden administration would want to recognize.

But more importantly, Rueda, who is Argentinian, is in fact, biologically male.

Receiving a “Woman of Courage” award. From the First Lady and Secretary of State.

The announcer couldn’t even finish the list without applause drowning her out.

Sounds about right.

Alba Rueda, who was presented with an International Women of Courage honor by First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023. (Agencia Presentes)

Biden Administration Always Signaling Virtue

As many pointed out, this act amounts to an erasure of women.

International Women's Day: Not just for women anymore. — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) March 8, 2023

There’s nothing wrong with recognizing individuals like Rueda with awards for achievements. But to present an award, specifically for women, to someone who was born male, is offensive.

It’s this exact type of scenario that’s led people like J.K. Rowling to speak out in defense of women, despite the blowback they receive.

Rueda took an important recognition away from a biological female, as transgender competitors take scholarships, success and opportunities away from female athletes.

The Biden administration’s embrace of such ideology and activism has been an utter embarrassment. And there’s no sign of them letting up.