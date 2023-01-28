Jets Will Fly Away To Victory Over Philly

Videos by OutKick

Flyers vs. Jets, 7:00 ET

I haven’t put out much hockey lately, and it isn’t that I stopped betting it – I did for a couple of days, but only because I didn’t like the spots. There were a couple of live plays I threw in – went 1-1 on them – but nothing substantial to help with. I’m going to share what I think in this one though and see if we can get a win here. I believe the last play I provided was a loser in a game that went to overtime somehow and they hit the over in that.

Philadelphia is an average team right now. Aside from having some pretty cool mascots, Philadelphia overall is a fairly average place in my opinion – that isn’t an insult either, if you like history, it has some of that, it has cool food in the cheesesteak, it has a team for all of the big four sports – it is your average city. But, this article isn’t about my thoughts on a Pennsylvania city, it is about the Flyers team overall this year. They have not found much success from their goalies and I highly doubt it they will find it here on the road against the talented Jets. The Flyers starting goalie, Carter Hart, isn’t really allowing a ridiculous number of goals or something – he allows just 2.97 goals per game. If you are under three, you’re doing a decent job in my opinion. However, he’s not great in the clutch as he’s lost eight games in overtime this season. Maybe in the second half of the season that balances out a little bit, but we aren’t there yet. They’ve lost their past three games and four of their past five. Hart was also in goal for the past two games and they were both overtime losses. I don’t have much faith that he can stop the Jets tonight.

The Jets have had a really nice season so far. They sit at 31-18-1 and are 17-7-0 at home. They are not losing in overtime and have only had eight overtime games to begin with. Of those eight overtime games that Winnipeg has played in this season, only three have come at home. They are not playing great hockey right now, though. they are losers of their past two, and four of their past six games. They did just beat this Flyers team less than a week ago and won 5-3. Now they have home ice advantage where they are playing better, and are likely to have their lead goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, in net tonight. He’s been very good this year with a 2.40 goals against average. He finds the most comfort at home as he is allowing just 1.91 goals at home this season. That’s impressive.

I do think this game could be an under. I don’t think Philly scores three goals in it, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Jets put in another 5 and we lose the under at 5-2. I’m going to say that the Jets win this one with ease though and play the puck line at -1.5 +115. I think they can get it done.

