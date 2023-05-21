Jets Told Ty Johnson To Get Surgery, Cut Him Right After

Videos by OutKick

They could have at least given him a “get well soon” card.

The New York Jets cut running back Ty Johnson last month — right after he had a surgery they told him to get, according to Johnson.

In an Instagram video posted Friday, Johnson opened up about the experience.

(Instagram: @tjohnson2442)

The 25 year old said he tore a pectoral muscle while working out in the offseason.

“Saw the team doctor, he was like, ‘You need to get it fixed,'” Johnson said. “Flew out the next day. Came back happy that I got it done, even though I didn’t want to get it done. That following Wednesday, you out of there.”

Johnson had signed a one-year deal in free agency to return to the Jets as a reserve running back. But they released him April 26.

“I’ve had some dark, dark days, man,” Johnson said.

The Jets signed Ty Johnson off waivers in 2020. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Johnson was drafted out of Maryland by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jets signed him off waivers in 2020.

He recorded 145 rushes for 652 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Jets. He also caught 62 passes for 559 yards and another three touchdowns out of the backfield.

“I was like, ‘Damn,'” Johnson said. “But at the end of the day, man, I know I’m gonna be alright.”

Three days after cutting Johnson, the Jets drafted Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round.