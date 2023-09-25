Jets’ Sauce Gardner Accuses Patriots’ Mac Jones Of Plunking His Junk After A Tackle

Videos by OutKick

Does Mac have a knack for attacking the sack?

Notorious cheap-shot taker Mac Jones allegedly delivered a ball-busting hit on Sunday, at least according to star Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Jones and Gardner were caught in a skirmish during Sunday’s 15-10 win by the Patriots. Sauce spoke of the scene after the game and accused Jones of taking a below-the-belt shot at him. Sauce reflected on the hit, potential fertility issues and how shocked he was at Jones’ low blow.

“That’s probably the first time that ever happened to me,” Gardner told reporters after the game. “He got tackled, and he reached his hand up to get me to help him up, and I just moved his hand out of the way.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 24: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets pushes Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots during the second half at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

“But then he got up and he just came up to me [saying], like, ‘Good job.’ But while he’s saying that, he hit me in my private parts.”

Sauce admitted to feeling stomach pain from the sack attack and needing to ice his nuggets.

“My stomach [is] hurting a little bit. I don’t even know what to say,” he said. “I do gotta ice up. He’s trying to stop me from having kids in the future. He’s tripping.”

“I didn’t really react how I wanted to, but that was just the reaction that came after that,” Gardner said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting that [hit to the groin area]. First time for everything, I guess.”

Jones’ history of cheap shots certainly makes him look guilty.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 24: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets runs onto the field prior to the start of the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns went on the offensive against Jones last season after the Pats quarterback twisted the defender’s ankle, seemingly trying to injure him.

Additionally, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple said Jones once tried to take him out. Jones has chalked it up to ‘playing the game’ and did so again after Sunday’s win.

“Just football. I think it’s a physical game and at that point in the game, you just have to fight to get the one yard,” Mac Jones said. “I was just trying to get the first down. … A lot of guys on both teams are in there and it definitely can get pretty physical in there.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 24: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets pushes Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots during the second half at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)