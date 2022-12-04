Jets Rep Mighty Ducks Before Game In Minnesota

They don’t call it the State of Hockey for nothing.

The New York Jets showed up to US Bank Stadium ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings repping one of the Twin Cities’ greatest peewee hockey teams: the Mighty Ducks.

Say it with me: Quack, Quack, Quack…

Mike White & Co. arrive at US Bank Stadium rocking Mighty Ducks jerseys. #Jets pic.twitter.com/e34FZsHzBQ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 4, 2022

That’s a dynamite pregame fit and perhaps a tip of the cap to the Mighty Ducks franchise’s 30th birthday. Adidas dropped a few jerseys and sneakers to commemorate the anniversary, and from the looks of it, the Jets got their hands on them.

It also seems like the Jets are looking to live by one of the central tenants of the films amid some shakeups on offense in recent weeks: Ducks fly together.

Except for wideout Braxton Berrios. For some reason, he went with the Hawks jersey. Last I checked, that doesn’t constitute a duck flying together. It’s the opposite.

In fairness, While it was a sweater worn by the Ducks’ bitter rivals in the first movie, it was technically a Gordon Bombay jersey so it kind of ties back into the whole “Ducks fly together” theme.

One of the Jets in full Mighty Ducks regalia was quarterback Mike White. The man who recently took over as the Jets starter is a noted hockey fan.

Big thanks to @MikeWhiteQB for joining the @NHLFantasy podcast after his huge win for the @nyjets last week



White, a big @FlaPanthers fan, is playing #FantasyHockey for the first time this season & loves following the @NHL



Listen to the interview: https://t.co/GESW0EDcA4 — Pete Jensen 🏒 (@NHLJensen) December 1, 2022

We’ll see if the Jets break out a tribute to the Mighty Ducks and run a Flying V. They’ll look to improve to 8-4 with a win over the NFC North-leading Vikings.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle