Jets Owner Woody Johnson Keeping His Coach And GM Because That’s What Aaron Rodgers Wants

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t able to help the New York Jets win any games this season but he did come through with a major deed in that he saved the jobs of coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Saleh was 16-32 entering Sunday’s game in three seasons on the job. Douglas took over as GM in June of 2019 and the team is 25-55 under his watch.

But on Sunday, Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters he’s sticking with both men for 2024.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – JANUARY 21: Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets addresses the media during a press conference to introduce new general manager Mike Maccagnan and head cowch Todd Bowles on January 21, 2015 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Woody Johnson Reveals Saleh And Douglas Decision

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told multiple media outlets including the New York Post before Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

And why does Johnson want to keep a coach who hasn’t won to develop a team compiled by a GM who hasn’t won?

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got,” Johnson said.

And there it is. Johnson is keeping the band together to appease Rodgers. The quarterback last week gave both Saleh and Douglas a strong endorsement. And because the star quarterback likes them, Johnson trusts them.

Because Johnson loves Rodgers.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 26: (L-R) New York Jets team owner Christopher Johnson, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and team owner Woody Johnson, pose for a picture during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Johnson Thinks Jets Good With Rodgers

“I think if you see Aaron Rodgers right now and the impact he’s having on the team and what he’s able to do with virtually no practice, it’s amazing,” Johnson said. “He’s in the fourth quarter of the league year and he’s throwing like he’s practiced all year. When he starts practicing and gets the timing with receivers just perfect, I think you’re going to see some amazing things.”

This is not the first time the Jets made organizational decisions based on what Rodgers wants. They added multiple players in the offseason because he suggested they would be good. Most of them have been middling at best.

They’re also likely keeping offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in place because Rodgers believes in him. Hackett this year engineered the second lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

And, yes, it has happened without Rodgers. That’s big.

But there are times the Jets seem to believe having Rodgers in the lineup would fix almost everything.

“Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him,” Johnson added. “If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

Jets Need More Than An Aaron Rodgers Return

Weird. Other NFL teams have lost their starting quarterback and continued to function and compete.

The Browns, Colts and the Bengals have been without their starters for much of the season and had winning records when the day began.

The Jets, meanwhile, last week were eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th consecutive season. And they’re about to author their third consecutive losing season in the Saleh and Douglas era.

Details, details.

The Jets, by the way, need more than a few pieces. They need a left tackle who isn’t 40-years-old or injury prone. They don’t have a complementary receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, who by the way, did not greatly develop in his second season. They lack depth along the interior of the offensive and defensive line.

And perhaps most of all, they lack a viable backup quarterback.

Rodgers is 40 now. He’s coming off an Achilles rupture on the fourth play of this season. New York’s season basically ended when Rodgers went down in a heap at MetLife in the regular-season opener.

Saleh and Douglas desperately need to find a insurance policy against a repeat for 2024, in case the older quarterback coming back from a major injury, cannot make it through next season.

Because Rodgers isn’t likely to be able to save their jobs from the sideline a second time.

