Jets May Bring Back Doctor As Their Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets are working out former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman-turned-doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif this week.

Duvernay-Tardif’s story is a uniquely inspiring one.

He previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015-2019 where he started 57 games and was a part of the Super Bowl LIV team. However, when the Covid-19 pandemic began spreading across North America, he left his NFL job to work on the frontlines at a healthcare facility in his native Canada.

Charles Laberge/Sports Illustrated

After spending a year using his medical background to help those in need, LDT returned to the league last year and was traded by the Chiefs to the Jets, where he started the last seven games of the season.

However, he once again left the NFL to focus on his medical residency.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, LDT has now wrapped up his residency at his alma mater, Montreal’s McGill University and wants to return to the playing field.

Reunion: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the FA OL who completed his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, is working out for the #Jets today, source say.



The Good Doctor, who opted out in ‘20 to fight on the front lines of the pandemic, could sign to the NYJ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/gJ3GZ4ZMck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2022

DUVERNAY’S WORK-SPORTS BALANCE

Duvernay-Tardif could initially land a spot on the Jets practice squad. He’s reportedly just as good, if not better than any backup lineman on the team and could provide some depth to the 6-3 Jets’ running game.

LDT attended McGill University where he pursued his medical studies while also playing college football. He won the J.P. Metras Trophy for Canada’s best collegiate lineman before heading to the Chiefs.

He graduated with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degree.