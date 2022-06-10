Jets LB Quincy Williams Calls His Shot: ‘I Will Be A Pro Bowler This Year’

Playing in the Big Apple has coincided with big goals for Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, who predicts a Pro Bowl berth in his very-near future.

“I’d like to speak it into existence so I will be a Pro Bowler this year,” Williams said Thursday.

The upcoming season will be Williams’ second with Gang Green. He was claimed off of waivers just prior to the start of the 2021 season and finished second on the squad with 110 tackles. He spent the previous two seasons with Jacksonville, where he was selected with the 98th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It’s assumed that Williams, 23, will start at linebacker alongside veteran C.J. Mosley.

Quincy Williams: 15 tackles for loss/no gain last season. 7th most among all Linebackers🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZp2tN4ink — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) June 4, 2022

Williams’ perceived starting role was all but confirmed after the front office displayed enough trust in Mosley and Williams to avoid making any significant offseason additions to the linebacking corps.

“Trust is a big thing for us, Williams told media members. “It’s not (just) a word. You have to earn it, number one. And I feel like I have earned it.”

That trust has enabled Williams to relax, excel and potentially reach his stated goal of the Pro Bowl. “I’m a lot more comfortable. When I first got here it was a learning on-the-fly type of thing,” Williams added. “I was mainly learning what’s my job. This offseason I’m learning what’s my job and how does it fit in the scheme. That’s the biggest thing. Now, I’m learning all parts of the defense.”

An initial step towards the Pro Bowl begins next week for Williams and his teammates. The Jets have a mandatory minicamp scheduled June 14th through June 16th.

