Jets In Similar Spot As Last Season, But Worse, As Robert Saleh ‘Pleads The 5th’ On QB Change

Welcome to the New York Jets experience. Buckle up because this is going to sting even if your name isn’t Robert Saleh:

In front of a national television audience that has been told by ESPN’s pregame hype shows that Gotham’s team has a chance to make a mark in the AFC East race, the Jets offense comes out smelling like rotten eggs.

Three-and-out.

Fumble.

Fumble.

Three-and-out.

“So, that kind of puts us behind the eight ball and as you watch the game, as you go through it, a lot of good things, but a lot of inconsistency,” Jets coach Robert Saleh noted on Tuesday. “Especially from an execution standpoint in penalties, drop balls. It was just sloppy…”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 06: Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after sacking Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on November 6, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Jets In Worse Situation Than Year Ago

Before the night is over the Jets will punt seven times. They will suffer three turnovers. They will have more sacks allowed (8) than points scored (6). And, because this is something of a sad circus act, they will drop a potential TD pass high school kids routinely catch.

It leaves the Jets in a bad place. It leaves them where they found themselves a year ago.

Only worse.

Through the first week of November of 2022, the Jets were 6-3 and thinking themselves playoff contenders. The defense was emerging as a playoff-caliber unit. While the offense was struggling.

Today the Jets are 4-4 (worse than last year). The defense is a playoff-caliber unit (same as last year). And the offense is struggling again (same as last year).

But here’s the most depressing part: Last year quarterback Zach Wilson was not where he needed to be developmentally, but there was optimism he might get there. This year, despite much insistence from Saleh and others that Wilson has improved, he is still not developmentally where he needs to be to win games.

And, you’ll recall, the only reason Wilson is even playing is because the team lost his replacement, Aaron Rodgers, to a ruptured Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the season.

So the quarterback situation offers less hope than it did a year ago because we’ve spent a year investing in him and he still isn’t good enough.

Saleh was asked about this sad repeat history scenario on Tuesday because everyone remembers how unsustainable it was in 2022. The Jets got to 7-4 and then finished with six consecutive losses to punctuate a disappointing season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts on the field after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New York Jets 27-6 at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets Need QB That Plays Like Aaron Rodgers

A repeat this year would seem catastrophic considering the high expectations of the offseason.

“Like I said, we have to keep grinding,” Saleh said. “Nobody feels sorry for us, I am not expecting anyone to feel sorry for us.”

The Jets publicly are not saying they need Rodgers to emerge over the horizon and save them. But, honestly, they need exactly that.

Rodgers said Tuesday on his weekly paid spot on the Pat McAfee Show that “it’ll be a few fortnights,” before he’s able to return from his injury.

(OutKick Old English Lesson: A fortnight is equivalent to two weeks or 14 days.)

So “a few” of those, maybe three, is the approximate equivalent of six weeks. That might put Rodgers back in the lineup with either two or three regular-season games remaining.

Maybe that uncertain and long-range plan gives some Jets fans a faint hope for Christmas or the New Year. But it doesn’t solve any problems now.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh Pleads 5th On QB Change

And there are no solutions now. That’s because Saleh and the Jets for multiple reasons aren’t making a quarterback change. Or an offensive play-caller change.

The coach was asked about both on Tuesday by reporters at his press conference. On WFAN he was asked why the Jets wouldn’t promote Trevor Siemian from the practice squad to challenge Wilson.

“I don’t know,” Saleh said. “You got me. I’m going to plead the fifth on all this one…”

Maybe Saleh didn’t want to admit Siemian isn’t good, either. Who knows.

He said during his presser the club is not currently considering promoting Siemian and backup Tim Boyle does not get any first-team practice repetitions. So the Jets apparently will continue doing what they’ve been doing at quarterback with Wilson.

“You’re right, it seems like insanity,” Saleh said, “but when you are backed in a corner you have to keep swinging, you have to keep trying to find ways to get better, you have to find ways to be more efficient.”

