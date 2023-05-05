Jets HC Robert Saleh Slams Aaron Rodgers ‘Wish List’ Narrative As ‘Tired’

Videos by OutKick

For a good part of the offseason has involved talk of Aaron Rodgers’ wish list. However, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh says that the entire narrative is — as the British would say — rubbish.

Saleh addressed the media on Friday. He said that the idea that the team was doing Rodgers’ bidding was a “silly narrative” and “tired.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh had some thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers’ (@AaronRodgers12) wish list narrative, ‘I’m going to try & say this as respectfully as I can, I’m not attacking anyone, I do think it’s a silly narrative’ + ‘I think it’s tired’ 😳 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/aZoRqIUVsg — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 5, 2023

“I’m going to try to say this as respectfully as I can — I’m not attacking anyone — I do think it’s a silly narrative,” Saleh said. “And I say that because there’s 32 teams in the NFL and it’s common practice for when there’s changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with.”

New York Jets brass pose with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Saleh Said What The Jets Are Doing Is Common

Saleh went on to say that NFL coaching staffs rounding up familiar players was common. He conceded that he had a wish list.

He also pointed out Tom Brady going to Tampa and being joined by Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown as an example of this.

One of those additions worked out better than the other…

“It’s very common for new faces to want old faces to be able to come in and help accelerate the installation of a new program,” Saleh explained. “Everything is being pinned on the quarterback, it’s not just him, (OC Nathaniel) Hackett has something to say about it.”

Saleh said that additions like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Billy Turner were guys that Hackett was a fan of and worked with in Green Bay or Denver.

“Of course, you’re going to surround a coach with people who he feels will be able to plant the flag,” Saleh said. “It’s common practice in the NFL.”

A reporter then jokingly asked if tight end Mercedes Lewis was in the cards.

“You never know,” Saleh said with a laugh.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle