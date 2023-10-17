Jets’ Garrett Wilson Trashes MetLife’s Garbage Turf Field

Videos by OutKick

You would think Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending Achilles injury would have been enough for New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and company to get rid of their turf field.

It wasn’t.

But that still hasn’t stopped the chorus of complaints that come in on a near-weekly basis from opponents when they play at MetLife Stadium. But it’s not just opponents – it’s also New York’s own players who are becoming more vocal about it ever since Rodgers’ injury.

Garrett Wilson is the latest Jets star to come out and voice his frustration with MetLife’s synthetic grass/hybrid turf /super duper silk grass/ whatever contraption they currently have for players to run on every Sunday.

NFL players continue to complain about turf fields. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

WILSON LEFT SUNDAY’S GAME TWICE WITH LEG ISSUES

After twisting his leg not onc, but TWICE during the Jets – Eagles game Sunday and having to leave the game for a few plays, Wilson didn’t hold back his thoughts.

“It’s garbage, man,” last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year told reporters.

“It’s tough, man. You’re out there running and all of a sudden your legs aren’t in the same place your head is at. You’re like, ‘Well what’s the difference between when we practice and now,’ and you look down and you see the turf.”

HEY WOODY…

You might want to listen to what your player who can do things like THIS is saying:

HOLY F*CK: GARRET WILSON WITH AN ALL TIME CATCH😱😱😱😱😱😱😱



WOOOOOOOOOW pic.twitter.com/6PBG6BhT5K — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 12, 2023

Garret Wilson is special man pic.twitter.com/YDVT3U9OT7 — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) October 15, 2023

AARON RODGERS GOT HURT AT METLIFE

Backers of turf fields always come back with the excuse that both teams have to play on it. Okay that’s great, but just because something might not happen to someone else, doesn’t mean it won’t happen to you. And my question, that I went WILD about after Rodgers injury was – why would the Jets want to deliberately sabotage themselves and their future? You were supposed to go to the Super Bowl this year. Instead, your GOAT quarterback is on crutches.

“Everyone’s got to play on it. Everyone’s trying to do what they can with it. I’m figuring it out. I’m trying to stay healthy. I’m going to leave that there,” Wilson continued.

The NFLPA has repeatedly asked the league to intervene. However, nothing has come from it. Commissioner Roger Goodell and his “experts” have come up with data that says there isn’t a substantial increase in injuries. Meanwhile, the NFLPA has their own statistics that show there is an increase. Always funny how two different parties can come up with their own numbers to back up their claim.

Turf and synthetic fields have faced a lot of criticism by players. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The bottom line is, the players themselves – who are all that really should matter – should be the only opinion that matters.

Lionel Messi can single-handedly make soccer arenas change out from turf fields to grass.

But not Johnson and not the six NFL teams that still refuse to get rid of their synthetic grass.

We all know it comes down to money and the owners are being cheap. But one has to ask themselves: Is it really worth it when Super Bowl dreams come crashing down like they did this year for the Jets? Or your star wide receiver being taken out twice in a game with issues from your field?