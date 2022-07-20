Jets First Rounder Garrett Wilson Is The Worst Golfer In Football

Jets first round pick Garrett Wilson is expected to be a big time weapon for quarterback Zach Wilson this year and that’s a great thing because the no. 10 overall pick won’t be helping anyone’s scramble team this offseason. Dude is straight horrific with a golf club in his hand, and to be quite honest, we’re surprised this made it online. His friends really did him dirty with this one.

Top Golf brings the worst out of people.

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson needs to work on his golf swing just a bit pic.twitter.com/4DH4qb0zYL — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 29, 2022

For one, Wilson almost tore his oblique on that practice swing. Someone’s got to get in his ear that maintaining a fluid golf swing doesn’t require as much energy. The name of the game is consistent club face contact — Wilson thought swinging to hit Talking Stick Resort, that you can see on the right side of your screen lit up in purple, red and blue, was a better idea. Top Golf in Scottsdale is a nice choice when you’re new to golf, though. Lets you pound golf balls until the calluses on your hands beg you to stop.

Another reason for his failure is the fact that his golf ball is teed up in Scottsdale, Arizona, while he stands in Phoenix. Move closer to the ball, Garrett! You’re tall…you’re not that tall.

He’ll learn like we all did. Trial and error.