Jets FB Nick Bawden’s Wife, Alexis, Gets The Internet’s Attention Via Yoga Pants Photo

Videos by OutKick

Alexis Bawden is officially a star, the OutKick Culture Department announced Friday.

The wife of Jets special teamer Nick Bawden became a huge breakout Google Trend star Thursday when social media started posting photos of Alexis posing in her yoga pants and the rest is history.

Things got so out of control Thursday and early Friday that Mrs. Bawden was drawing 4-5x the Google interest of someone like worldwide superstar golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who typically runs the algorithm in the influencer industry.

“Nick Bawden, who was waived this week to make room for QB Aaron Rodgers on the 53-man roster, is signing back to the NYJ practice squad. He’ll almost certainly be elevated for the games,” Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday.

Typically, that’s not going to move the needle.

Then the Internet went and found Alexis’ Instagram. The rest is history. We have a new name to watch in the NFL wives club.

The comments were pretty much universal — Alexis Bawden knows what she’s doing in yoga pants. Most believe what we saw out of Alexis in her infamous photo was what the kids call a thirst trap.

Whatever the case, Alexis has three more games to make an impression on the Internet before the Jets hibernate for the winter. Gotta strike while that algorithm is in your favor, Alexis.

I feel considerably less bad for him now — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) December 21, 2023

She could cheat on me and I'd apologize to her… — The Middle Man (@MiddleManEC) December 21, 2023