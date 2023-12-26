Jets Could Have Called Joe Flacco Earlier This Year But He’s Lucky They Didn’t

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets showed no interest in bringing in Joe Flacco earlier this season. But he’s not sweating it.

“Is what it is,” Flacco said, via The Athletic‘s Zac Jackson. “Happy to be where I am, for sure. Lots of guys in that locker room I respect. . . . The only reason it crossed my mind is because people asked me, ‘Hey, are the Jets gonna call you?'”

When Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles just 70 seconds into Week 1, Jets fans expected them to call someone — anyone. And Flacco, who spent the past two seasons with the franchise, seemed like a logical veteran replacement.

Instead, head coach Robert Saleh put his faith in Zach Wilson. And it’s been a roller coaster of a season. With Wilson leading the way, Gang Green certainly had their share of struggles. They lost plenty of games, and they won some they probably shouldn’t have won.

But come playoffs, Wilson and the Jets will be watching from home. Flacco, on the other hand, fared a little better.

Because unlike the Jets, the Cleveland Browns knew just who to call when QB1 Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco joined the Browns in late November, and it didn’t take the former Super Bowl MVP long to get acclimated.

“I think it’s (easy to) forget how much fun this all is,” Flacco said. “There is a piece of you that forgets it, and to be reminded of it has been special.”

The 10-5 Browns have won three straight with Joe Flacco under center, and he threw for more than 300 yards in each of those victories.

Now, Cleveland is second in the AFC North (behind the Baltimore Ravens) and they’re just one win away from clinching a playoff berth.

And they’ll get a chance to do that on Thursday night… against the New York Jets.

Seems fitting.

