Jets’ Chairman Woody Johnson Tweets Out Hilarious ‘Leave Work Early’ Form For New York Fans Ahead Of MNF

New York Jets fans: need an excuse to get off work early to go see your team play tonight? Thank Woody Johnson for having your back.

Early this afternoon, the Jets chairman tweeted out a “leave work early” form for fans to use. New York faces the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 this evening, so I’m sure more than a few Jets supporters want some extra time to tailgate.

This is the form interested fans can present to their bosses. While it’s certainly not going to hold much weight for a lot of superiors, you’ve at least gotta respect the hustle.

Jets fans, hope this helps. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/sJWijQMpYl — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) November 6, 2023

The chicken-scratch signature at the bottom adds the perfect touch to this lighthearted form. If one of my employees presented this to me with the intent of actually going to the game, I’d let them go in a heartbeat. This is a life or death matter!

The fact that Jets fans have a team worth leaving with early for this year is nothing short of astounding. Despite losing Aaron Rodgers to injury on the first drive of the season, New York boasts a 4-3 record. For the first time in what feels like centuries, the Jets sit above the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Now, they’re getting prime time games on the regular. My, how times have changed.

For the loyal Jets fans who want to show up to MetLife Stadium on the early end, good luck using Johnson’s form! Maybe it’ll work. And if it doesn’t, A for effort.