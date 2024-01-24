Jets CB Sauce Gardner Wants Calvin Ridley, Tee Higgins In NY

Videos by OutKick

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is throwing up a Hail Mary to get some help on offense. Knowing New York is desperate for offensive weapons, Gardner name-dropped two big-time wideouts that the Jets can only acquire with a prayer and a sh*t-ton of luck.

Gardner said he’d like to see Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley and Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins, responding to a fan on social media regarding possible free-agent acquisitions for the Jets this upcoming offseason.

The second-year cornerback certainly does not want to risk reliving the 2023-24 season where the Jets had to rely on defense — in an offense-forward era of football — to win games.

Both Ridley and Higgins expect big money in the possible extensions, with the Jags and Bengals, respectively, interested in signing back their WR1 talents or hitting them with the franchise tag.

Gardner’s shooting for the stars this offseason, but the Jets lack any real shot of signing these FA targets.

Jets’ 2023 Season Not A Complete Fluke, O-Line In Serious Question

The Jets did surpass expectations, not frequently said about Gang Green, after finishing the year 7-10.

Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 Achilles tear had the Jets doomed from the start. But the infamous Jets game ended as a resilient Jets win.

Throughout the season, the Jets and a carousel of quarterbacks — led by the disappointing Zach Wilson — mustered tough wins. They even managed to avoid last place in the AFC East, with the honor going to the 4-13 New England Patriots.

The Jets already boast a WR1 talent in Garrett Wilson, who led the team in receiving with 1,042 receiving yards.

Gardner’s bid for more WR help does ring true when Allen Lazard is the second-most-productive WR on the offense with 311 receiving yards.

Good Teams Are Surviving Without Panoply of Studs At WR

Still, the Jets’ offense will go broke without more help on the offensive line. Rodgers’ return injects the Jets offense with hope, but the unit still has to worry about the guys blocking up front.

Atop New York and GM Joe Douglass’ offseason to-do list is picking up help on the offensive line. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton — two first-round Jets linemen — have played far from ‘stud’ status with every passing season.

Signing big-time wideout sounds good until a dysfunctional offensive line ruins the fun. If anything, a star wideout isn’t a guarantee for success in today’s league compared to the O-line’s impact.

This weekend’s slate of NFL conference championship football features four teams whose depth at WR lags compared to the totality of their respective offenses. The throughline among these playoff teams: solid offensive-line talent.

Kansas City doesn’t have premier pass-catchers outside of their star tight end. Baltimore’s top receivers are washed Odell Beckham, Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers. The Detroit Lions lucked out with Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 2021 draft. And the San Francisco 49ers depend much more on Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle than the oft-injured Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Keep dreamin’, Sauce.