Jets And Bears Will Feature Quarterback Matchup For The Ages — The Dark Ages

The Chicago Bears knew they were going with backup Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets late last week. Now they’re going with their backup’s backup.

The Bears will start Nathan Peterman, who they signed from the practice squad on Saturday.

The reason is Siemian, who worked with the first-team offense most of the week, suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups. So now Siemian will be the backup because the Bears don’t have another available quarterback.

Yeah, it’s a mess.

Fields is out because of a throwing shoulder injury that kept him limited in practice the entire week. It’s not believed exceedingly serious but the team decided he needed to rest injury to avoid complications.

The second-year player had been listed as questionable on the injury report because of the injury he suffered late in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

“I think we’re going to let it go up to the game,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian injured himself during warmups prior to Jets game. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Not Siemian, So Peterman It Must Be

This game against the New York Jets has not really panned out for any fan hoping for a big quarterback matchup.

It was supposed to be Fields vs. Zach Wilson in a matchup of quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 draft.

But Wilson was benched on Wednesday when Jets coach Robert Saleh decided he needed to regain fundamentals which supposedly had led to a terrible outing against the New England Patriots the week before.

The Jets are starting Mike White on Sunday.

So this quarterback matchup is Nathan Peterman vs. Mike White.

Stop smirking!

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero