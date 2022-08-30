Jets Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner Signed Deal With Buffalo Wild Wings

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner just sealed the perfect endorsement deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

The former University of Cincinnati Bearcat recently nabbed a starting spot with the Jets, and now he has been bestowed the high honor of a signature wing sauce.

Meet “Sauce Sauce.”

Buffalo Wild Wings said the sauce combines Gardner’s affinity for barbeque sauce and hot sauce. So it’s like a hot bbq sauce.

“I have always known that everything is better with sauce, so who better to develop my own flavor than the sauce experts at Buffalo Wild Wings,” Gardner said in a press release.

“Nothing says football like wings covered in your favorite sauce. I am excited to launch my own signature ‘Sauce Sauce’ just in time for the season kickoff.”

Gardner will be involved in an event this week in New Jersey called “Signed With Sauce,” where fans can have items signed in sauce.

More specifically, those items will be signed in Sauce’s signature “Sauce Sauce” sauce.

Gardner got the nickname “Sauce” from a youth football coach when he was just 6 years old. He embraces that name. Sauce arrived at the NFL Draft wearing a chain with his famous moniker and another with a diamond-studded bottle.

