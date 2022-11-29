JetBlue Hires Violent Felon As Pilot Over Unvaxxed

The airline JetBlue continues to prohibit the hiring of the unvaccinated. Yet no such policy exists for violent felons who hope to fly a JetBlue plane.

Two pilots divulged to The Daily Wire that JetBlue hired a man named John Perrys as its newest wingman. Perrys served nine years in prison for breaking into the home of a judge and attacking his daughter as she left the shower. A Florida prison released Perrys in 2014 but will keep him on felony probation until 2044.

“Apparently JetBlue won’t hire unvaccinated pilots, but they will hire violent convicted felons to fly their airplanes,” said one pilot speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press documented the pilot’s violent history in a 2004 report, revealing that Perrys beat the judge’s daughter, who was his former fiancée, with a metal baton. Police arrested the nut while he was wearing a bulletproof vest and mask. In addition, his vehicle contained knives, handcuffs, a parachute cord, and a shovel at the time of the arrest.

Sounds like quite the guy. At least he’s vaccinated against Covid-19, amirite?

The Daily Wire reported on JetBlue’s vaccine policy Monday:

In November 2021, JetBlue said it was requiring nearly all of its 21,000 crew members to take the COVID vaccine, saying it had no choice because it qualified as a federal contractor and was therefore obligated to abide by a Biden administration rule. But the government never actually enforced that rule. It was delayed, then blocked by an injunction from a judge. Last month, the injunction was lifted, but the following day, the government said, “Despite the lifting of the nationwide bar to enforcement on October 18, 2022, at this time agencies should not: (1) take any steps to require covered contractors and subcontractors to come into compliance with previously issued Task Force guidance; or (2) enforce any contract clauses implementing Executive Order 14042.”

An internal JetBlue web page lists Perrys as a “Pilot Trainee” and a “Crewmember since July 20, 2022.” The pilot who spoke to DW says the company is training the felon to fly the Airbus A320. However, the anonymous pilot reveals several captains within the company are refusing to train and fly with Perrys.

We also suspect future passengers would prefer not to put their lives in the hands of a man who beats former fiancées with metal batons, regardless of their vaccination status. But that’s just speculation.

JetBlue is not Spirit. Though elevating those charged with assault with a deadly weapon over the unvaxxed sounds pretty Spirit-like.

#VaxxedBoosted.