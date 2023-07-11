Jessica Simpson’s 43rd Birthday ‘Makeup Free’ Instagram Post Causes War With Makeup Truthers

Videos by OutKick

Oh hell no you don’t, Jessica Simpson!

The singer, actress and makeup mogul fired up Instagram Monday to celebrate her 43rd birthday with a portrait pic, but a caption claiming she was “makeup free,” minus the lashes, caused a vicious war of words to break out between women in their 40s sitting at home with nothing to do vs. women in their 40s sitting at home with nothing to do who would take a bullet for Jessica Simpson.

WAR.

Things quickly got ugly as both sides hopped into their foxholes and started lobbing comments at each other as the algorithm quickly deciphered that this was GREAT for Instagram’s business model.

“Mascara… concealer & lipstick isn’t makeup free 🥳” a woman named Salena wrote to the approval of over 1,000 people who HAMMERED the heart icon to LOVE her comment.

Not so FAST, Salena.

KurleyGirl1 wasn’t having it.

“STOP!!! Empower not be an ahole!!” Kurley fired back.

Back and forth the sides went into the night. It was like Ukraine launching American taxpayer-supplied drone attacks on the Russians while the Russians launched missiles into burned-out buildings.

Battles broke out all over the place. 40-something women just skirmishing like they were 14 again.

“Mascara, lipgloss , eyebrows & most likely a skin tint. Definitely NOT makeup free but who cares, there is no shame in that. Just don’t say you’re “makeup free” when you’re definitely not,” kimmerola0331 fired off, which created another war front.

“it’s a lash lift girl why are you judging? You don’t know what she’s wearing. Maybe it is “make up free” it’s not up to us to decide that. 😍” @locamillie replied.

You get the idea.

“This makes me sad for my young daughter growing up with social media,” Celeste told Simpson via a comment Jess will never read.

It was just another day in the life of social media. The days just keep rolling along.