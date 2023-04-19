Jessica Simpson Stuns Fans On Instagram: ‘She’s Literally Aging Backwards’

Videos by OutKick

Is Jessica Simpson using some sort of AI software or is she defying father time?

There is huge drama going on over at Jessica Simpson’s Instagram page where fans are trying to figure out what’s going on with the 42-year-old’s latest post. “Somedays ya just have to feel your intention and let it shine,” the former singer and actress, turned makeup mogul told her adoring fans in Tuesday’s post.

Annnnnnddddd the fans returned fire.

“That’s looks nothing like Jessica,” one fan replied, which caused all hell to break loose within the Simpson IG community. “then u need an eye doctor,” a user who goes by Princess Caterina fired back.

I’m not going to get in a tit-for-tat with Simpson lifers who would take a bullet for the woman. All I can do is present the evidence and let you decide. We report, you decide.

I give you Simpson on Tuesday, or whenever she took the photo:

And here we have Simpson six days ago wearing what could be the same exact dress (under the coat) and jewelry:

You’re damn right people are talking. Women in their late 30s and early 40s are losing their minds. Let’s dive into some of the comments:

Did Jessica Simpson get swapped and replaced? 😂

She’s literally aging backwards!!

So edited it’s almost AI 😂

What happen to her 👃?

Oh for Pete’s sakes… Who is this 🙄🙄🙄

Why would you deliberately make yourself look like that? You were so beautiful

This doesn’t look like you . Don’t use filleted you look better without them and you don’t need them.

WAY OVER EDITED. Ridiculous

What happened to her nose ?!?!

The 40 plus club is out here looking like the 20’s ❤️❤️❤️

The AI comment piqued my interest because we’re on the cusp of people replacing “that looks so photoshopped,” with “that looks like it’s AI.” I’m not going to sit here and lose sleep if some woman in her early 40s is using some sort of program to edit her face to turn back time. It doesn’t affect my life one way or the other.

But we’re 100% heading towards a period where people are going to question what they’re seeing and whether it was computer generated or if Jessica Simpson is presenting a real face and real makeup.

In 2020, instead of using AI for anti-aging, a guy named Hidreley Diao used AI to age dead celebrities to their ages in 2021, including Bruce Lee, who would’ve been 81 in 2021.

And then there’s Elvis and what he would look like in 2023.

Is Jessica Simpson dumping content into AI and telling it to pump out a 20-something? No clue. All we know for sure is that the technology is here and there’s a 99.9% chance of Hollywood types will use it.

It’ll be up to you to decide what’s real and what you think is computer-generated. Good luck.