Jessica Simpson Posts ‘Unrecognizable’ Photo Of Herself To Mark Sobriety Anniversary

Videos by OutKick

Jessica Simpson marked her sixth year of sobriety on Thursday by posting a photo showing exactly what she looked like before getting control of her life that was spiraling out of control.

The now 43-year-old singer, actress, businesswoman, and mother of three explained in 2021 that her life needed a drastic change the day this photo was taken. She says the cycle of alcohol left her “exhausted.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram in 2021.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.

“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.

“I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do.

“I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

In 2020, Simpson wrote in her memoir, Open Book, that she had a trusty “glitter cup” that became her companion. The drinking, which got so bad that she was rocked during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, reached its climax on Halloween 2017 when she started drinking at 7 a.m. The glitter cup was filled “to the rim with alcohol.”

“I honestly couldn’t even tell you who got [her kids] ready,” she said on the “Today Show.”

“I was just dazed and confused and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn’t take them trick-or-treating, I didn’t show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up,” she said

Six years later, Jessica Simpson says she’s back. She’s comfortable open and free.